Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls. They demanded the sentence on Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month. A New York City jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering and multiple other counts last year at a sex-trafficking trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement. Kelly’s lawyers have argued that he deserves only a maximum of about 17 years.