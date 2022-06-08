Song Hae, iconic South Korean TV presenter, dies at 95

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Song Hae, a South Korean TV presenter who was beloved for decades as the warm-humored emcee of a nationally televised singing contest, has died at the age of 95. Born in 1927 in what is now North Korea, Song escaped to the South during the 1950-53 Korean War and began his showbiz career later in the 1950s. His breakthrough came as a comedian and he became a mainstay in TV and radio shows as a cuddly personality who peppered guests with wisecracks and jokes. Song had emceed KBS TV’s “National Singing Contest” since 1988. The show, which airs on Sundays at noon, visits cities and towns across the country hosting amateur singing competitions.