Tunisia: Striking judges, lawyers protest president’s action

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian lawyers and judges have held a small protest outside the capital’s courts as part of their weeklong strike over the president’s dismissal of 57 judges. President Kais Saied’s removal of the judges was the latest sign of growing interference in the judiciary as he tightens his grip on power. Dozens of lawyers and activists gathered Wednesday on the steps of the Palace of Justice in Tunis to denounce Saied’s actions, which include ditching Tunisia’s 2014 constitution to rule instead by decree. Some shouted “Down with the coup,” and others chanted, “Judicial authority, no police orders.” Several lawyers told The Associated Press they would continue their opposition.