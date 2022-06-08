WHO: COVID cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally fell everywhere except the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization. In its latest report on the pandemic released on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said there was a 12% drop in cases and a 22% drop in deaths. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the continuing fall in COVID-19, which peaked in January, as “a very encouraging trend.” Still, he warned that the pandemic was not yet over and continued to urge caution, even as many countries drop their coronavirus protocols and have moved onto trying to live with the virus.