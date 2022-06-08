Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat. The problems have forced a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski. The secretary of state’s office said Wednesday that a vendor printed the Lincoln County ballots on the wrong sized paper, and they could not be run through a machine tabulator. Zinke was considered the favorite in the race and had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump but was facing a tough challenge from Olszewski.