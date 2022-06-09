Brazil sends helicopters to search for 2 missing in Amazon

By DIANE JEANTET and FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities have begun using helicopters to search for a British journalist and Indigenous official missing for three days in a remote area of the Amazon rainforest. Amazonas state civil police said Wednesdy they have identified a suspect. But the state’s public security secretary said later that officials don’t have any concrete evidence to tie the man to the disappearances. Authorities earlier said they have questioned five other people in the case but no arrests have been made since the disappearance of journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Araújo Pereira, who is an employee of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency. The two were threatened Saturday by a group of men brandishing firearms.