Europe’s 1st rate hike in 11 years looms amid high inflation

AMSTERDAM (AP) — It’s decision time again for the European Central Bank. But key steps have been announced in advance by bank President Christine Lagarde and her top officials. That’s likely to mean an announcement Thursday that economic stimulus will be wound down in July followed by the first interest rate increases in 11 years. The ECB would be joining the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in combating higher inflation fed by Russia’s war against Ukraine and the resulting higher oil and food prices. Markets will look to Lagarde’s comments for clues on how far and how fast interest rates will be going up.