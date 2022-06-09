NATO chief Stoltenberg has shingles, cancels Berlin visit

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles. It comes after the NATO chief caught the coronavirus last month. A NATO official says Stoltenberg “has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home.” The 63-year old former Norwegian premier had been due to attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday with Germany’s chancellor and with the country’s defense minister. Shingles is caused by the herpes virus that causes chickenpox. It often surfaces as a skin rash with blisters. It can be particularly painful for adults.