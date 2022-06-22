CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel says Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots. Options include a high-dose vaccine, one with an added immune booster and one made with insect cells instead of chicken eggs. U.S. officials currently say that all Americans 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season. This would be the first time the government has stated a flu vaccine preference for older adults. The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.