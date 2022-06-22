DOJ: Maine violates ADA in care of kids with disabilities

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Maine is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because it unnecessarily institutionalizes youths with mental health and developmental disabilities due to a lack of sufficient community-based services. The Justice Department conducted its investigation after advocacy group Disability Rights Maine filed a complaint on behalf of a group of children. The Justice Department said it found many Maine children with disabilities are unable to live with family due to the state’s lack of community services. The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that improving behavioral health services for Maine children is one of its goals.