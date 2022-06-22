Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A California man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to trying to kill Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske remains in custody after his arraignment Wednesday on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. The FBI says Roske was armed with a gun and a knife, carrying zip ties and dressed in black when when he arrived by taxi just outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. During the arraignment, Roske’s public defender told the judge that he was satisfied his client is getting the medical care and unspecified medication that he needs while in custody. A tentative trial date is set for for Aug. 23.