Swimmer injured by shark attack on central California coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A swimmer has been seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast. The attack occurred at midmorning Wednesday at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. Police say the swimmer is a man who suffered significant injuries from the shark bite and was taken to Natividad Hospital. Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark but there were no immediate sightings. Police say the beach at Lovers Point will remain closed until Saturday. The victim’s identity has not been released. Pacific Grove is a community at the south end of Monterey Bay, about 85 miles south of San Francisco.