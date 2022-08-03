Jill Biden carries out new mission in 2nd year as first lady

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden barnstormed the country during her debut year as first lady as if on a one-woman mission to help her husband’s administration tackle the problem of the moment. That was getting people vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. New headwinds blowing in year two have set her on a fresh mission: working to help elect Democrats so they can help President Joe Biden get his agenda passed. The first lady has spent part of the summer speaking to audiences big and small, talking up administration accomplishments, testing possible fall campaign messages and urging her listeners to elect Democrats in November.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.