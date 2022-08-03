Jurors to visit still bloodstained Parkland school building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be visiting the still bloodstained building where he murdered 17 people four years ago. The 12 jurors and their 10 alternates will arrive at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by bus Thursday along with the judge, prosecutors and Cruz’s attorneys. Cruz will not be present. Police will seal the area to keep protesters away and protect jurors’ safety. The three-story classroom building was sealed after the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting. The floors remain bloodstained and the walls bullet-pocked. Rotted holiday flowers and deflated balloons are present. The jury will decide if Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

