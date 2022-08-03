Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Elon Musk’s answer to Twitter’s lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest. Attorneys for Musk wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court on Wednesday. But Twitter attorneys complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk’s sealed filing. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick held a quick teleconference Wednesday before agreeing with Twitter, directing that the public filing be docketed by 5 p.m. Friday. It could be filed earlier depending on when Twitter attorneys complete their review.

