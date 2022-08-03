NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former schoolteacher from suburban New York City has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. the 74-year-old Robert Fehring had pleaded guilty in February. Prosecutors say the Bayport, Long Island, resident threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic Manhattan bar considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement. They say he also threatened to place explosives at 2021 New York City Pride march. A search of Fehring’s home last November yielded two shotguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in addition to copies of letters containing threats.

