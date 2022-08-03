Suspect arrested in China kindergarten attack that killed 3

BEIJING (AP) — Police in southern China have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of an attack that killed three people and injured six others at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province. A police statement said that Liu Xiaohui was arrested at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, about 12 hours after the morning attack. Police have not provided any information on the identity and ages of the victims. China upgraded security at schools following a spate of deadly attacks in recent years attributed largely to people bearing grudges against society or with mental illnesses.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.