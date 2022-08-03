Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group announced by Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County officials followed findings last week by a congressional oversight panel that company executives used deception, harassment and “potentially unlawful” tactics last year to force tenants out. Siegel Group says Wednesday it wasn’t called or interviewed by the U.S. House committee that produced the report. The company says it operates lawfully.

