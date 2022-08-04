Arizona county replaces elections boss after ballot problems
By BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that weathered issues during Tuesday’s primaries have replaced their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist. They said Thursday that elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross agreed to become the new elections director “to restore confidence for voters.” Ross oversaw elections for several years until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. Frist was hired in March. Hundreds of voters complained they couldn’t immediately vote Tuesday because the county had run out of some ballots.