Grenade at store selling flags in southwest Pakistan kills 1

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say suspected separatists threw a grenade at a roadside store selling national flags in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a man and wounding 14 people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Thursday night attack in Quetta, the provincial capital. A senior police officer said the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital; one was reported to be in critical condition. For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.