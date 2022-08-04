Honolulu utility finds chemical in Red Hill monitoring well
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. A news release from the utility says it found “very low levels” of the chemical. Utility officials shared their data with regulators, who agree the low levels aren’t expected to have health effects. Still, they say the situation needs attention and continued monitoring. The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility spilled jet fuel into a Navy drinking water well last year, sickening 6,000 people.