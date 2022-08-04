Iran holds mass funeral for Guard officers killed in Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Mourners have poured out in large numbers onto the streets of Tehran to pay their respects to several Iranian officers killed in Syria, a testament to the human cost of Iran’s involvement in the civil war and a public display of nationalist fervor as nuclear talks resume in Vienna. The Guard identified the five deceased fighters, providing few details about their deaths with the exception of Gen. Abdollah Eskandari, who became known as the “headless general” after his capture and beheading by Syrian rebels in May 2014. Their bodies were repatriated after a lengthy process of recovery and DNA analysis. Iran has increasingly admitted casualties since it stepped in to help Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.