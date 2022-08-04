Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling Thursday from Judge Mel Recana confirms a decision by a private arbitrator last year in favor of the production companies behind the Netflix series. Spacey was fired from the show in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He is also facing criminal charges of sexual assault in London. He has denied the allegations in both cases.

