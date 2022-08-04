Man who threatened Dr. Fauci, other official, gets 3 years

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official. The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill Fauci or members of his family. Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19. Another target was Dr. Francis Collins. He was director of the National Institutes of Health at the time of Connally’s threats. Connally also admitted to sending emails threatening Pennsylvania’s previous health secretary and an unidentified public health official in Massachusetts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.