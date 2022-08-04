Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor’s race
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.