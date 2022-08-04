Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:21 PM

New voice Drury set as NBC opens 10th Premier League season

KTVZ

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

Peter Drury’s voice has been synonymous with the Premier League for over 20 years. As he embarks on his first season as NBC’s play-by-play announcer, his new bosses have made one thing clear — don’t change the style. Drury takes over for Arlo White, who called NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they began showing the league 2013. It is also a milestone season for NBC, as it begins its 10th season carrying the Premier League. NBC agreed to a six-year renewal of broadcast rights last November. The deal is worth an average of $450 million per season, well above the $250 million, three-year agreement NBC signed in 2012.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content