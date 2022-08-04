New voice Drury set as NBC opens 10th Premier League season

Peter Drury’s voice has been synonymous with the Premier League for over 20 years. As he embarks on his first season as NBC’s play-by-play announcer, his new bosses have made one thing clear — don’t change the style. Drury takes over for Arlo White, who called NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they began showing the league 2013. It is also a milestone season for NBC, as it begins its 10th season carrying the Premier League. NBC agreed to a six-year renewal of broadcast rights last November. The deal is worth an average of $450 million per season, well above the $250 million, three-year agreement NBC signed in 2012.

