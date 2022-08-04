Norway’s king hospitalized due to fever; in stable condition

HELSINKI (AP) — The Norwegian palace says Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Oslo due to an examination relating to fever. “His Majesty The King was admitted to Rikshospitalet today for investigation of fever,” the royal household said Thursday, adding that the monarch’s condition is stable. Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo. In March, Harald tested positive to the coronavirus with mild symptoms. He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

