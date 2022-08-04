Ousted prosecutor Chesa Boudin won’t run for his old seat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he will not run for his old seat in the November election. The progressive criminal justice reformer says campaigning has taken a toll on his family. His son was born last September and his elderly father was released from prison last year. Boudin was recalled barely three years after he won office in November 2019 amid frustration and anxiety over the pandemic and viral footage of Asian seniors being assaulted. His appointed successor is Brooke Jenkins and she is revoking open plea deals made to accused fentanyl dealers under the Boudin administration. She says the terms offered are too lenient.

