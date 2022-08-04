Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been found dead in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered Thursday and that investigators would like to speak to him. He says firefighters responding to a call about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside. He says three other bodies were found in the other burning home a short time later. Authorities haven’t released the names of the dead nor explained how or if they were related. They say witnesses reported seeing a man leaving Laurel in a silver car.

