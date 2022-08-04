Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office initially said that the car crossed into the SUV’s path. But the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators decided their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. It said the SUV driven by Walorski staff member Zachery Potts crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.

