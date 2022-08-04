Ukrainian forces endanger civilians by using homes, schools

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A new report from Amnesty International says Ukrainian forces have at times exposed civilians to Russian attacks by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas. The findings of the report released on Thursday mirror what Associated Press journalists have seen and heard in eastern Ukraine on several occasions in recent weeks. Amnesty International said its researchers between April and July “found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas, as well as basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages” in three regions of the country. The AP saw attack sites where Ukrainian fighters, their vehicles or other items such as ammunition were still present.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.