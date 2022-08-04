UN experts: North Korea is paving the way for new nuke tests

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea is paving the way for additional nuclear tests with new preparations at its northeastern test site and continues to develop its capability to produce a key ingredient for nuclear weapons. The experts also said in key excerpts from their latest report obtained late Thursday by AP that North Korea conducted two major hacks this year, resulting in the theft of cryptocurrency assets worth “hundreds of millions of dollars.” They said Pyongyang also continues illicitly importing oil and exporting coal in violation of U.N. sanctions, using the same companies, networks and vessels.

