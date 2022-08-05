Appeals court halts construction at Berkeley’s People’s Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Construction of student housing at the historic People’s Park in Berkeley, California, is on hold after an appellate court ordered an injunction late Thursday. The temporary injunction came a day after protesters forced the University of California, Berkeley to halt work on the controversial project. The university cleared the park overnight Tuesday and installed fencing Wednesday after a trial court judge ruled last week that it could move forward with its housing plan. The university halted construction Wednesday after protesters broke through the fence and faced off with police. The park was founded in 1969 as part of the free speech and civil rights movement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.