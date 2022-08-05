Appeals court halts construction at Berkeley’s People’s Park
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Construction of student housing at the historic People’s Park in Berkeley, California, is on hold after an appellate court ordered an injunction late Thursday. The temporary injunction came a day after protesters forced the University of California, Berkeley to halt work on the controversial project. The university cleared the park overnight Tuesday and installed fencing Wednesday after a trial court judge ruled last week that it could move forward with its housing plan. The university halted construction Wednesday after protesters broke through the fence and faced off with police. The park was founded in 1969 as part of the free speech and civil rights movement.