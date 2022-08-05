Democrat defeats incumbent Republican in Memphis DA race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee’s “trigger law” an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy outlasted Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich in Thursday’s election after a contentious race that featured clashes over abortion prosecutions as well as a new state law requiring strict sentencing for violent crimes and other issues. The DA contest was an example of abortion becoming an issue in underticket races in several states.

