Ex-lieutenant arrested in library officer’s shooting death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police lieutenant has been arrested after police say he fatally shot a fellow law enforcement officer Thursday during a training exercise at a Washington D.C. library. The shooting happened Thursday at a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington. Police said Friday that the retired lieutenant, Jesse Porter, was providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm. The bullet struck 25-year-old library officer Maurica Manyan. Manyan was rushed by emergency medical crews to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.