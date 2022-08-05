Skip to Content
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for bribery. Former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez was sentenced Friday in San Angelo after a federal jury found him guilty of bribery and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief from 2004 to 2016 to help a city vendor land a contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid Vasquez more than $175,000 and provided the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.

