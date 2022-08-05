German police raid home over threats made to Austrian doctor

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have conducted a search at the home of a man suspected of threatening a doctor whose death shocked neighboring Austria. The body of Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, a general practitioner who had reported receiving death threats from opponents of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, was found at her practice in a rural area of northern Austria a week ago. Austrian authorities say she took her own life. Kellermayr announced in late June that she was closing the practice temporarily after more than seven months of receiving death threats. She later closed the practice permanently. The home search was carried out Friday near Munich.

