More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Thunderstorms have returned to parts of Kentucky already reeling from devastating floods. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas that were hit hard a week ago. As residents continued cleaning up from the floods that killed at least 37 people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. The National Weather Service says some areas could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday night. The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and portions of southern Ohio and southwestern Virginia.

