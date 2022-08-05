Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:07 PM

North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota

KTVZ

By DAVE KOLPACK
Associated Press

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes. Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content