Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week. It’s one of the few places in the world still requiring a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted. Travelers will also have to test regularly for COVID-19. The changes to COVID-19 policies come amid an increase in infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks. Hong Kong’s severe entry restrictions during the pandemic have devastated its tourism industry and disrupted business travel.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.