Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A Japanese sailor has been attacked in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries. The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service on Monday at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. A community chief said the suspect was under the influence and mentally unstable. Police then took him away and the ceremony resumed after a short break.

