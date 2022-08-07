Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Published reports say the Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The Detroit News reported Sunday that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has petitioned the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to appoint a special prosecutor to consider charges against nine people. They include Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He supports Trump’s false claims about his 2020 loss in the swing state to President Joe Biden. DePerno’s campaign says Nessel’s actions are “unethical.”

