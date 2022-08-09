Japan PM names new Cabinet, shifting some over church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his Cabinet in a bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church, whose ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party leadership caused a major drop in approval ratings. The Cabinet renewal was the second in just 10 months since Kishida took office. Abe’s shocking assassination on July 8 and its impact on politics increased uncertainty as public support for Kishida’s Cabinet plunged. Kishida said that a “strict review” of candidates’ ties to the church would be a “prerequisite” in the new lineup. Seven ministers with ties to the church were removed. They include Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother. Police say the suspect targeted Abe over his ties to the church.

