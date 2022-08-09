Jill Biden helps National Geographic promote national parks
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote its upcoming documentary series on U.S. national parks. The first lady introduces each installment of “America’s National Parks.” The five-night series is scheduled to air on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29. Individual episodes feature Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks. The first lady introduces the series from the Grand Canyon. She says U.S. national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife, and encourages people to visit. The series kicks off National Geographic’s new event, America’s National Parks Week.