Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security convoy in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s northwest, killing four soldiers. The attack took place on Monday in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility so far. The attack came a day after a late night roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan struck a vehicle carrying several members of the Pakistani Taliban, killing a senior leader and three other militants traveling with him. The Pakistani Taliban blamed intelligence agents for the high-profile killing, without offering evidence or elaborating.

