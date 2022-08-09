Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian shelling killed at least three civilians and wounded 23 others in the past day not far from a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant. The governor of Ukraine’s southern Dnipropetrovsk region said Tuesday that the Russians fired over 120 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers at Nikopol, a town across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukraine and Russia accused each other in recent days of increasing the risks of an accident at Europe’s largest nuclear power station. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl plant. He called for new sanctions against Russia “for creating the threat” of another nuclear disaster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.