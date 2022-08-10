Chinese court rejects appeal in high-profile #MeToo case

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court has rejected an appeal from a woman seeking an apology and damages in a high-profile case from the country’s short-lived #MeToo movement. The court ruled after a closed-door hearing that evidence submitted by Zhou Xiaoxuan was insufficient to prove sexual harassment, upholding the initial judgment last September. The former intern at state broadcaster CCTV had accused CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014. She went public with her case in 2018, when other women began speaking out. The #MeToo movement was largely shut down by authorities after flourishing briefly.

