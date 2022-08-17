Monkeypox cancels free concert held at Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Bourbon Street Extravaganza, a free concert held in New Orleans amid Southern Decadence _ one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ events _ has been canceled over monkeypox concerns. Organizers said Wednesday the concert had been scheduled to return Sept. 3 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic entirely shut down Decadence in 2020. It normally attracts up to 20,000 people to the corner of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in the French Quarter. The concert’s producer, Chuck Robinson, said he canceled the concert in light of the rapidly spreading monkeypox virus. Louisiana health officials say there are 120 confirmed cases in the state. As of now, Robinson said the event will return in 2023. Other celebrations tied to Decadence, which runs Sept. 1-5, are still scheduled.

