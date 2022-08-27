Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He could see no other way of making sense of the horrors he witnessed in Mariupol. The port city endured some of the worst horrors of the war and became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

