New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.

